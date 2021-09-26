Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Clarus Group Inc.

Clarus Group Inc. cut its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.0% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 56,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.3% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 61.1% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.9% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 15,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.09.

NYSE MRK opened at $73.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $186.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.52. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $85.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

See Also: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.