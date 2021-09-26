Contrasting Lannett (NYSE:LCI) & IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) and IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lannett and IVERIC bio’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lannett $478.78 million 0.27 -$363.48 million ($0.03) -102.67 IVERIC bio N/A N/A -$84.55 million ($1.14) -14.36

IVERIC bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lannett. Lannett is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IVERIC bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.2% of Lannett shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.8% of IVERIC bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of Lannett shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of IVERIC bio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lannett and IVERIC bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lannett -75.92% -0.78% -0.11% IVERIC bio N/A -60.50% -53.61%

Volatility & Risk

Lannett has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IVERIC bio has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Lannett and IVERIC bio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lannett 0 2 0 0 2.00 IVERIC bio 0 0 3 0 3.00

Lannett currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 94.81%. IVERIC bio has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.17%. Given Lannett’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Lannett is more favorable than IVERIC bio.

Summary

Lannett beats IVERIC bio on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lannett

Lannett Co., Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R. Guyer and Samir Chandrakant Patel on January 5, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

