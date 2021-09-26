Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) to announce $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Enbridge’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.47. Enbridge posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Enbridge will report full-year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Enbridge.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

ENB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 989,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,001,000 after buying an additional 549,870 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 19,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 111,949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENB opened at $40.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.30 and a 200-day moving average of $38.76. Enbridge has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $41.13. The company has a market capitalization of $81.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.6645 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.51%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

