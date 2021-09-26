Zacks: Brokerages Expect Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) to Announce -$0.22 EPS

Analysts expect Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) to post ($0.22) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Health Catalyst reported earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.40). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Health Catalyst.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $59.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.68 million.

HCAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

In other news, President James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 29,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $1,609,142.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 148,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,142,436.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel D. Burton sold 57,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.35, for a total transaction of $3,148,495.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,293,532.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,451 shares of company stock valued at $8,202,064. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 78.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,888,000 after buying an additional 1,991,894 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 17.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,502,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,409,000 after purchasing an additional 530,293 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 7.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,124,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,952,000 after purchasing an additional 147,927 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 0.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,952,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,305,000 after purchasing an additional 12,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 0.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,447,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,715,000 after purchasing an additional 10,138 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HCAT stock opened at $53.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.26. Health Catalyst has a 1 year low of $31.65 and a 1 year high of $59.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 0.63.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

