Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $6,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 0.5% during the second quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 15.9% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Roku by 48.3% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 4.1% during the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 10.5% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 62.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roku alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Roku from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Stephens upgraded shares of Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.58.

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 16,807 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.77, for a total value of $6,550,864.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $25,280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 529,758 shares of company stock valued at $203,888,131 in the last 90 days. 15.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roku stock opened at $321.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a PE ratio of 196.28 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $371.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.91. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.63 and a 52 week high of $490.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.35 million. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.