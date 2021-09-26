Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Grows Position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 40.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 679,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,700 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Imperial Oil worth $20,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Imperial Oil during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 16.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $30.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.27 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.99. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $35.20.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Imperial Oil had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2163 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -104.88%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IMO. CIBC boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$35.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$49.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Imperial Oil in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.54.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

