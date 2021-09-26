Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $21.86 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 208,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 31,093 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $21,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 10,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron stock opened at $100.60 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.10. The stock has a market cap of $194.55 billion, a PE ratio of 53.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist increased their price objective on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Chevron from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.38.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

