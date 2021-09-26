Quilter Plc Sells 330 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Quilter Plc trimmed its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 32.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 685 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $38,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total value of $1,584,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,547,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,287 shares of company stock worth $4,686,519. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $399.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.14.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $467.75 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $469.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $446.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $399.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.96, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.