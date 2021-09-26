IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Sold by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc lowered its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 151.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IAC. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $280.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush dropped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.47.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $140.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.39. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $75.01 and a one year high of $179.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.28.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $2.34. The company had revenue of $829.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.88 million. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

