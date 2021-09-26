Krane Funds Advisors LLC Sells 256 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC cut its holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in GATX were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GATX. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in GATX in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in GATX in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in GATX in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in GATX in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GATX in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Get GATX alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $89.97 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna raised GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Cowen raised GATX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered GATX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GATX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.74.

Shares of NYSE:GATX opened at $88.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. GATX Co. has a twelve month low of $61.68 and a twelve month high of $106.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.67 and its 200-day moving average is $92.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 0.97.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. GATX had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $317.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. GATX’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.57%.

In related news, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $185,114.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,207,658.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

GATX Profile

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX).

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.