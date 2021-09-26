Krane Funds Advisors LLC Acquires 725 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,778 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 6,554 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $33,588,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,574 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,181,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,892 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,288,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $246.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $184.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $239.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.83. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $247.38.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $253.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.72.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

