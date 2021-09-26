4,293 Shares in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Acquired by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DGX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $355,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,701,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,501,723,000 after acquiring an additional 236,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DGX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.78.

In other news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 32,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $4,590,647.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,636,502.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $1,337,278.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,753,954.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,503 shares of company stock worth $7,630,451. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DGX opened at $153.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.87. The stock has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $108.28 and a 1-year high of $160.56.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.18%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

