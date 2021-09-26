Krane Funds Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in Caterpillar by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock opened at $196.82 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.01 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.13. The firm has a market cap of $107.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.80.

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

