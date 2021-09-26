Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 5,170 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,170 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $14,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROK. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.18.

Shares of ROK opened at $302.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.34. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.70 and a 1-year high of $327.20.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total value of $778,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,496.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $667,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,564 shares of company stock valued at $6,494,604. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

