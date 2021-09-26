NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 852,851 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 132,052 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in NetApp were worth $69,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTAP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in NetApp by 34.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,850,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $315,079,000 after acquiring an additional 982,858 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NetApp by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,508,222 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,272,322,000 after acquiring an additional 470,295 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in NetApp by 75.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 954,412 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $69,358,000 after acquiring an additional 409,376 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in NetApp by 113.1% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 673,963 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,977,000 after purchasing an additional 357,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in NetApp by 176.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 542,424 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $39,418,000 after purchasing an additional 346,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on NTAP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Fox-Davies Capital cut NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NetApp from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on NetApp from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.57.

In related news, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $165,658.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total value of $370,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,331,278.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $93.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.77. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.09 and a 1-year high of $93.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. NetApp’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.61%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

