Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 330,844 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.41% of Ulta Beauty worth $78,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.5% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.6% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.8% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Bank increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.2% in the second quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 3,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ULTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.00.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $382.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $364.61 and its 200-day moving average is $340.89. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.50 and a 1 year high of $414.98. The company has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

