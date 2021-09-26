Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 20,817 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,487 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,817 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $33,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZG stock opened at $91.07 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.11 and a 12-month high of $212.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.02 and a beta of 1.28.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on ZG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Zillow Group from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Truist dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.27.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

