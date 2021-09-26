Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,912 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.16% of Extra Space Storage worth $35,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 12.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth $378,000. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXR. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.15.

In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total value of $436,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,641. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total transaction of $618,337.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,405.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,390 shares of company stock valued at $2,990,854 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

EXR stock opened at $172.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.74 and a 1-year high of $194.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.54. The firm has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.63 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.70%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

