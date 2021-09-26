Analysts Set The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Price Target at $38.44

Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.44.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KR. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $43,853.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $32,917.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,562.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,428 shares of company stock valued at $855,251. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KR. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 51,060,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,660,000 after acquiring an additional 17,526,279 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Kroger by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,077,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,544,000 after buying an additional 2,005,835 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in The Kroger by 13,815.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,725,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,102,000 after buying an additional 1,713,141 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in The Kroger by 31.6% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,142,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Kroger by 28.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,077,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Kroger stock opened at $39.98 on Thursday. The Kroger has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $47.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.38.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The Kroger’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Kroger will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.21%.

The Kroger declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

