Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Stake Trimmed by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 5.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,489 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Masco by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,142,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,186,600,000 after purchasing an additional 53,439 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Masco by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,746,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,182,830,000 after purchasing an additional 921,889 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Masco by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,299,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,897,000 after acquiring an additional 17,625 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Masco by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,122,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,939,000 after acquiring an additional 644,239 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Masco by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,465,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,556,000 after acquiring an additional 290,525 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.79.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $56.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.83. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $51.53 and a twelve month high of $68.54. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.30.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 379.98% and a net margin of 6.61%. On average, analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $582,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,506,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

