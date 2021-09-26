Brokerages Set Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Target Price at $40.29

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.29.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company.

In other Organon & Co. news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OGN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Organon & Co. stock opened at $33.69 on Thursday. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $38.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.43.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

