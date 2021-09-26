Krane Funds Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC reduced its position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 9.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WesBanco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in WesBanco during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WesBanco during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

Get WesBanco alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $31.80 on Friday. WesBanco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.91 and a 52-week high of $39.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.26. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 36.64%. The firm had revenue of $151.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.21%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WSBC. Zacks Investment Research cut WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.