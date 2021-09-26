Krane Funds Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 13,205 Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Terreno Realty in the first quarter valued at $3,345,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 21.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 12,099 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 19.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 669,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,655,000 after acquiring an additional 108,209 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 264,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,258,000 after acquiring an additional 17,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,907,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,253,000 after acquiring an additional 318,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $64.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Terreno Realty Co. has a one year low of $52.77 and a one year high of $69.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.39 and a beta of 0.55.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.63 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 34.93% and a return on equity of 4.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 80.56%.

TRNO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.57.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

See Also: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.