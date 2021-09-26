Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $906,000 Stock Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 1,397.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Monday, June 21st.

BMI opened at $106.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.11. Badger Meter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.53 and a twelve month high of $111.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.90 and a beta of 0.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $122.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.34%.

In other Badger Meter news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 2,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $244,571.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,349.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory M. Gomez sold 5,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $598,080.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,877,383.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,755 shares of company stock worth $1,605,311. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Profile

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

