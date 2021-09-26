Krane Funds Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Universal by 1.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Universal by 0.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 169,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Universal by 36.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 9,154 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Universal by 228.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 11,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Universal by 6.8% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 16,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UVV opened at $47.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Universal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $60.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.72.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $350.03 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Universal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corp. engages as a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates its business through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment activities involves in selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.