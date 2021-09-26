Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

HMSNF has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Hammerson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hammerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of HMSNF opened at $0.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.51. Hammerson has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $0.63.

Hammerson Plc engages in the investment, development, and management of shopping centers, retail parks, and offices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. The United Kingdom segment consists of shopping centers, retail parks, and other. The France segment involves in the development activities.

