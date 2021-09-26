Travala.com (AVA) Price Tops $3.15 on Exchanges

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. One Travala.com coin can currently be purchased for $3.15 or 0.00007272 BTC on major exchanges. Travala.com has a total market cap of $162.66 million and $36.84 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Travala.com has traded down 9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00068234 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00101721 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.04 or 0.00129313 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,436.26 or 1.00229663 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,995.24 or 0.06911556 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.68 or 0.00751512 BTC.

Travala.com Coin Profile

Travala.com was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 51,610,587 coins. Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Buying and Selling Travala.com

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

