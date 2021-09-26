United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 38.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,603 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $562,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.78.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $188.02 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.76 and a one year high of $219.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.