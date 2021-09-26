Shell Asset Management Co. Has $10.21 Million Stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,279 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. owned 0.26% of Ambarella worth $10,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ambarella by 677.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 714,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,758,000 after acquiring an additional 622,847 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Ambarella by 3,702.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,140,000 after acquiring an additional 418,426 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Ambarella during the first quarter worth about $41,300,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ambarella by 12.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,199,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $321,182,000 after acquiring an additional 356,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella during the first quarter worth about $33,855,000. 74.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.30, for a total value of $1,333,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,861,617.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Chenming Hu sold 3,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $586,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,402 shares of company stock worth $3,057,036 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $162.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.60. Ambarella, Inc. has a one year low of $48.46 and a one year high of $169.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -121.56 and a beta of 1.41.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.91 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on AMBA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Ambarella from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.50.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

