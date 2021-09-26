Ergoteles LLC Acquires Shares of 135,858 Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 135,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,467,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UFS. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Domtar in the second quarter valued at $119,135,000. Arctis Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domtar in the first quarter valued at about $59,015,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Domtar in the second quarter valued at about $77,861,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domtar by 16.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,307,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $456,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domtar by 1,888.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 690,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,958,000 after purchasing an additional 655,910 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Domtar stock opened at $54.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Domtar Co. has a 1 year low of $22.70 and a 1 year high of $55.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.86.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Domtar had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Domtar Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domtar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $55.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domtar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

