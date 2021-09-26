Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on October 15th

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th.

TSE AFN opened at C$28.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$36.94. Ag Growth International has a twelve month low of C$25.24 and a twelve month high of C$48.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$535.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,425.50.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$302.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$308.33 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ag Growth International will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial downgraded Ag Growth International from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$54.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bankshares cut Ag Growth International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$54.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ag Growth International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.89.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.