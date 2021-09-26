Analysts Set Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Target Price at $114.23

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.23.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BPMC shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $106.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.71. Blueprint Medicines has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $125.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.95.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.57 million. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 41.08%. Analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post -6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $90,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,958,507.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $124,105.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,971.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,350 shares of company stock worth $2,531,346 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,441,000 after purchasing an additional 32,720 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,438,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,972,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 763.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,098,000 after buying an additional 473,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 14.4% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

