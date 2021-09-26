Ergoteles LLC Invests $8.46 Million in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 33,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,464,000. Ergoteles LLC owned about 0.08% of Everest Re Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 865,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $214,565,000 after buying an additional 75,191 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,459,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,626,000 after buying an additional 9,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. downgraded Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.38.

NYSE RE opened at $255.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $258.47 and its 200 day moving average is $257.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $193.02 and a 12 month high of $281.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.65.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.30 by $7.33. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 11.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.11%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

