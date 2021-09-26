EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC reduced its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,282 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 19,593 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $7,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in EOG Resources by 72.2% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $33,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

NYSE:EOG opened at $78.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $87.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.46. The stock has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.01%.

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Truist cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $101.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.