Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,230 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $40,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $793,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at $1,920,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth $526,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth $8,459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

Get DoorDash alerts:

In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total value of $8,670,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.56, for a total transaction of $228,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,046,030 shares of company stock worth $2,186,208,465. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on DoorDash from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on DoorDash from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.65.

DASH opened at $220.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $193.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.00. The firm has a market cap of $74.52 billion and a PE ratio of -29.84. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.13 and a twelve month high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.