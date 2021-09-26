Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $44.20 Million Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.25% of MarketAxess worth $44,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 50.0% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 56.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MKTX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $470.00 to $459.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $532.00.

In other news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 12,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.74, for a total value of $5,873,594.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 772,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,577,502.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total value of $121,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,149.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,902 shares of company stock worth $8,631,608. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $424.00 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $417.70 and a 1-year high of $606.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $461.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $474.21. The company has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.01 and a beta of 0.36.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. The firm had revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 33.63%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

