Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $772,000 Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,226,006,000 after buying an additional 437,365 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,191,000 after purchasing an additional 47,752 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,220,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,387,000 after purchasing an additional 83,615 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,113,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 906,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,630,000 after purchasing an additional 49,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.80.

In other news, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total value of $7,998,697.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total transaction of $187,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,886 shares of company stock worth $18,646,894. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDXX opened at $679.64 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $364.58 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.01, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $678.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $597.79.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The company had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

