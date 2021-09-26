Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Purchases Shares of 11,500 American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,500 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at $50,989,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,648,400 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $277,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,160 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,167,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 285.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 604,008 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $14,436,000 after acquiring an additional 447,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at $10,596,000. Institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $21.39 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.70. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.78.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($7.82) EPS. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 361.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.73.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

