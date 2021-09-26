Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,497 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 326.8% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 263,769 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,267,000 after buying an additional 201,972 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,626,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $143,454,000 after purchasing an additional 31,758 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 2.3% in the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 81,095 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 16.4% during the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 426,935 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,281,000 after purchasing an additional 60,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.3% in the first quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 39,240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU opened at $74.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.50 and a 52-week high of $96.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

MU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Summit Insights lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.20.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $621,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,376,869. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $370,759.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,332 shares of company stock valued at $10,717,669 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

