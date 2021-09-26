Ergoteles LLC Acquires New Holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 55,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,221,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bill.com by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bill.com by 1,038.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Bill.com by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 486.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 25,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $4,961,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $1,831,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 290,505 shares of company stock worth $70,559,523. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BILL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.00.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $273.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.03. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.19 and a 1-year high of $301.99. The stock has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of -233.44 and a beta of 2.42.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative net margin of 41.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Bill.com’s revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

