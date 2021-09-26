Ergoteles LLC Invests $10.53 Million in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 680,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,530,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 281.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 113.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 434.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter valued at $38,000. 27.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $36.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.30 to $5.10 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.01.

Shares of TME opened at $7.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.25 and its 200 day moving average is $14.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.01. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $32.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

