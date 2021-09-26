Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases 127,400 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 400.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,400 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $11,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 20.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 47.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,199,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $688,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,774 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 28.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 27,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 6,029 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 22.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 13.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,819,000 after acquiring an additional 20,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet lowered Consolidated Edison from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $75.50.

NYSE ED opened at $73.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $83.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.39%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 74.16%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

