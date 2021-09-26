Ergoteles LLC Takes $11.48 Million Position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,540,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,481,000. Ergoteles LLC owned 0.39% of Transocean as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RIG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Transocean by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 854,987 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 11,593 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Transocean by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,335,130 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Transocean by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 345,348 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 147,048 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Transocean by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,655,965 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $176,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249,748 shares during the period. 51.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Transocean alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Transocean has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

Shares of NYSE:RIG opened at $3.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average of $3.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 3.65. Transocean Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $5.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.33 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.