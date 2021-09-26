RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Receives $94.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on RPM shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of RPM stock opened at $79.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95. RPM International has a 52 week low of $76.43 and a 52 week high of $99.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.43 and a 200-day moving average of $89.05.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in RPM International by 93,416.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 28,025 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in RPM International by 339.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 102,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after acquiring an additional 79,342 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in RPM International during the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in RPM International by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 72,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 2nd quarter worth $4,604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

