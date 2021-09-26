HP (NYSE:HPQ) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.840-$0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of -.HP also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.690-$3.750 EPS.

NYSE HPQ opened at $27.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.43. HP has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The company has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00.

Get HP alerts:

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. HP’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HPQ shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of HP in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a hold rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Sunday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HP from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.04.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.