IMI plc (LON:IMI) Receives GBX 1,707.22 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of IMI plc (LON:IMI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,707.22 ($22.30).

A number of research firms have recently commented on IMI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,810 ($23.65) to GBX 1,910 ($24.95) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price objective on shares of IMI in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,775 ($23.19) to GBX 2,050 ($26.78) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,810 ($23.65) to GBX 2,070 ($27.04) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price objective on shares of IMI in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of IMI stock opened at GBX 1,820 ($23.78) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,771.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,633.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60. The stock has a market cap of £4.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.37. IMI has a twelve month low of GBX 1,009 ($13.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,862 ($24.33).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a GBX 7.90 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. IMI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.73%.

About IMI

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

