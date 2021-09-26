Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Receives $7.33 Average PT from Analysts

Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.33.
Several analysts have issued reports on ATNX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Athenex from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Athenex from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.
In related news, Director Jinn Wu bought 50,000 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:ATNX opened at $3.22 on Thursday. Athenex has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $15.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day moving average of $4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $351.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.39.
Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 84.67% and a negative net margin of 121.58%. The company had revenue of $21.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.07 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Athenex will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Athenex Company Profile
Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.
