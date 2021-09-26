Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Receives $7.33 Average PT from Analysts

Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.33.

Several analysts have issued reports on ATNX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Athenex from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Athenex from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, Director Jinn Wu bought 50,000 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Athenex by 142.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 160,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 94,439 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Athenex by 3,999.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,098,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,365 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Athenex in the second quarter worth about $923,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Athenex by 72.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 13,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Athenex by 372,557.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 26,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATNX opened at $3.22 on Thursday. Athenex has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $15.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day moving average of $4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $351.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 84.67% and a negative net margin of 121.58%. The company had revenue of $21.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.07 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Athenex will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.

