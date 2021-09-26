Brokerages Set Banco Santander, S.A. (BME:SAN) Target Price at €3.67

Banco Santander, S.A. (BME:SAN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €3.67 ($4.32).

Several equities analysts have commented on SAN shares. Berenberg Bank set a €3.05 ($3.59) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group set a €4.00 ($4.71) target price on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.70 ($5.53) target price on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €3.30 ($3.88) to €3.40 ($4.00) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €3.10 ($3.65) price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander has a one year low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a one year high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.