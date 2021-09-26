Brokerages Set Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Price Target at $2.12

Shares of Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.12.

Several brokerages have issued reports on USAS. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Americas Silver from $2.10 to $1.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price (down previously from $2.25) on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Americas Silver from $4.50 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN USAS opened at $0.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.75. Americas Silver has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $3.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.93. The firm has a market cap of $113.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.30.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 million. Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 42.91% and a negative net margin of 342.53%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Americas Silver will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 225.5% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 3,883.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 912,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 889,379 shares during the period. Mark Stevens purchased a new stake in shares of Americas Silver during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Merk Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 24.5% during the first quarter. Merk Investments LLC now owns 4,601,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,434,000 after buying an additional 905,000 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Americas Silver during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

