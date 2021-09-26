Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Receives $145.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.67.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AZPN shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Aspen Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

In other news, EVP John Hague sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.37, for a total value of $78,996.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP F G. Hammond sold 3,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $462,387.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,921 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Aspen Technology by 2,410.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period.

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $124.99 on Thursday. Aspen Technology has a fifty-two week low of $108.15 and a fifty-two week high of $162.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.99 and a 200-day moving average of $139.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $197.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.15 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 48.61% and a net margin of 45.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.